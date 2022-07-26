Town Ball Weekly – July 26th, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, Sobieski Skis, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

(July 20th to July 24th)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

(Playoffs)

KIMBALL EXPRESS 9 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1

(Saturday July 23rd)

The Express defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by sixteen hits, including two home runs and three doubles. The Express starting pitcher was righty Ben Johnson, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts Tommy Friesen threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up a hit.

The Express offense was led by Cade Marquardt, he went 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored two runs. Brian Marquardt went 1-for3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Friesen went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tommy Friesen went 1-for-5 with a home run. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-5 for a RBI, veteran Adam Beyer went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk an he scored a run and Andy Dingmann went 1-for-1.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Austin Berg, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and three walks. Connor Holthaus threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Nathan Geislinger threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run and one walk. The Hawks offense was led by Austin Schlangen, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Jordan Kelm went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tanner Olean went 1-for-4.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 8 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 7

(Saturday July 23rd)

The Rockies defeated their League rivals the Lakers, backed by ten hits, including three doubles. The Rockies starting pitcher was lefty Jake Brinker, he threw six innings. He gave up eleven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Connor Schoborg threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Trevor Lardy closed it out with two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger went

1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Tyler Geislinger went 3-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brady Blattner went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and David Jonas went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jordan Neu went 1-for-3 with an awesome sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brock Humbert went 1-for-3, for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady Linn earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Chance Berger, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Kleinfeller threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and three runs. Justin Kunkel threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, and one walk.

The Lakers offense was led by Colton Fruth went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Rudy Notch went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Ryan Heslop went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-4 with a double and NIck Schmitt went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Max Fuchs went 3-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Blake Kunkel went 2-for-5 and Andrew Schmitt went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 8 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 1

(Saturday July 23rd)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and solid defense. The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks, one run and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Luke Harren, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Derrik Orth went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Will Boeckman had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brady Kenning went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Chris Clark was credited for a RBI on a fielders choice, Luke Schmidt earned a walk and he scored a run and Connor Clark earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Nicks was Travis Hansen, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nolan Hemmesch threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Nicks offense was led by Tyler Stanwick, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Dylan Rausch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Damien Lincoln went 1-for-4, Tanner Anderson and Kaden Rausch both earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 4 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3 (10 Innings)

(Saturday July 23rd)

The Clippers defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Gussies in ten innings, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles. The Clippers scored on a walk off double by Brendan Ashton to score Dan Berg. The Clippers starting pitcher was lefty player/manager Matt Geislinger, he threw ten innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded a dozen strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led Brendan Ashton, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Landon Neiman went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Veteran Dan Berg went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Block went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Justin Thompson went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Lincoln Haugen earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Gussies was Travis Laudenbach, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Aaron Fruth threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits and two runs.

The Gussies offense was led by Adam Gwost, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Tanner Toenjes went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and James Anderson went 1-for-4. Marcus Lommel went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and veteran Dusty Schultzenberg went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 14 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 4

(Sunday July 24th)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by fifteen hits, including two doubles, a triple and a home run and good defense. The Gussies starting pitcher was Tyler Bautch, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Mitch Kurth threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Tyler Bautch, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Nate Gwost went

2-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Laudenbach went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran Dusty Schultzenburg went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Marcus Lommel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, and he scored two runs. Mitch Gwost went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. James Anderson went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Adam Gwost went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Aaron Fruth went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Dylan Rausch, he threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Connor Lincoln threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout and Derek Kuechle gave up a hit.

The Nicks offense was led by Dylan Rausch, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Rausch went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Damien Lincoln went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Al Fohrenboecher went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kaden Rausch was hit twice by a pitch and Mitch Bautch scored a run.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2 EDEN VALLY HAWKS 0

(Sunday July 24th)

The Lakers defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles and very good defense. Their starting pitcher Rudy Notch threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Blake Kunkel, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Colton Fruth had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Justin Kunkel went 2-for-3 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rudy Notch went 2-for-3 and he was hit twice by a pitch and Max Fuchs scored a run. Austin Lenzmeier and Alex Lenzmeier both went 1-for-4, Matt Schmitt earned a walk and Andrew Schmitt had a sacrifice bunt.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Ben Arends, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. David Pennertz went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Sam Nistler earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Austin Schlangen and Jordan Kelm both earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

(Playoffs)

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3

(Saturday July 23rd)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by eight hits, including three doubles and good defense. The River Cats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Samson Schlegel went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Callen Henkemeyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Ty Carper went 1-for-5, Al Smith and Jake Carper both earned a walk.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was righty Chase Heying, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Max Koprek threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Steven Brinkerhoff went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Gavin Schulte, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run. Kalen Lewis went 1-for-4 and Louis Aponte went 1-for-3. Will Kranz had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Teddy Fleming was hit by a pitch.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 6 ROGERS RED DEVILS 3

(Saturday July 23rd)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by six hits, including a home run, this gave them the lead in the in the bottom of the seventh inning. The starting pitcher for the Joes was Tanner Aleshire, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Kilanowski threw three innings in relief, to close it out, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Andrew Rott, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brandon Bloch earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Noah Bissett went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Schneider went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Ben Alvord was hit by a pitch, Tanner Aleshire and Luke Theisen both scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Red Devils was Bryan McCallum, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac”McCallum, he went 3-for-5 with a home run. Luke Welle went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Eric Simon went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tyler Bjork went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Adam Eldridge went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dakota Rockstad went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 20 ALBERTVILE ANGLERS 10 (7 Innings)

(Friday July 22nd)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valle League rivals the Anglers in their first playoff game, backed by twenty-one hits, including five doubles and a triple. The Polecats put up five runs in both the first and second innings, four in the third and the sixth innings. This gave their starting pitcher a great deal of support, Danny Blackstone started and he threw 2 2/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Dustin Wilcox threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Keenan Macek, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Michael Revenig went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Dustin Wilcox went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and Joe Tupy went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tommy Blackstone went 4-for-6 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Danny Blackstone went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Schaben went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Michael Olson went 2-for-6 and he scored two runs. Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Justin Cornell, he threw one inning, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs and one walk. Colton Lunberg threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Eisentrager threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Dinkel threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Anglers offense was led by Easton Knealing, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Brady Yakesh went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Tommy Schaupp went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Charlie Jerpseth went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Dornsbach went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Dinkel earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Karter Gruenwald went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Nick Dinkel went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dan Jerde went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Logan Eisentrager scored two runs and Kyler Kitzberger scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 BECKER BANDITS 1

(Saturday July 23rd)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by fifteen hits and good defense. The Muskies starting pitcher was lefty John Schumer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Ethan Carlson, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-5 for four RBIs and Andrew Deters went 3-for-4 with a double and he had a stolen base. Adam Schellinger went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Braeden Dykhuizen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Cody Partch went 2-for-5 and Tim Burns went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Bandits was Matt Moe, he threw four innings, he gave up six runs, ten hits, one walk ad two strikeouts. The Bandits offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Matt Krenz was credited for a RBI on a fielders choice. Jackson Thorn and Mitch Louden both went 1-for-4.

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 8 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 6

(Wednesday July 20th)

The Anglers defeated their League rivals the Cyclones in the play-in game, backed by seven hits, and they were aided by eight walks. The Anglers starting pitcher was Sam Draeger, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Logan Eisentrager threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Karter Gruenwald, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Justin Cornell earned three walks, and he had a sacrifice bunt for two RBIs and he scored a run. Eric Fouquette earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he was credited for a RBI. Easton Knealing earned threw walks and he was credited for a RBI. Dan Jerde was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Jacob Dinkel went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Nick Dinkel went 1-for-5. Logan Eisentrager went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tommy Schaupp went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Jacob Eisenbrager had a stolen base and he scored a run and Kyle Kitzberger scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was Owen Arndt, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ethan Swanson gave up one run and he issued three walks. Brandon Bokelman threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs and two walks. Terrence Moody threw one inning, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Owen Arndt went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Trygve Hanson went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Connor Hemker went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dane Dingmann went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ethan Swanson went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Terrence Moody had a great game, he went 4-for-6 with two doubles and he scored two runs. Brandon Bokelman went 2-for-5 with a double and Matt Krepp went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyler Hemker went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jeff Solorz went 1-for-1 with a double.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 23 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 18

(Wednesday July 20th)

The Red Devils were down early, it was 14-10 going into the sixth inning and the Red Devils put up seven runs to take to lead. They were led by thirteen hits, aided by thirteen walks. Their starting pitcher was Sam Orgon, he threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, one walk and he four strikeouts. Dakota Rockstad threw one inning, he gave up two hits, six runs and three walks.

Luke Welle threw six innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Player/Manager “Big Mac” Bryan McCallum, he went 4-for-5. He had a double, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases for two RBIs and he scored five runs. Sam Eldridge went 4-for-6 with a triple and a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Eric Simon went 3-for-6 with a double for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Hunter Wavinak went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Selken went 1-for-4, he earned three walks, had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Sam Ripley went 1-for-5, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Luke Welle earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tyler Bjork earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Dustin Carlson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Sam Erickson scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Mike Smith, he threw one inning, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Kreiling threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Jenny threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and two runs. Brett Knudson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and three walks. Jordan Golombiecki threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Joe Setrum, he went 5-for-6 with a triple for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Hayden Fassler went 3-for-6 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Blake Brown went 3-for-6 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jake Samuelson went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Alex Kreiling went 1-for-5 with a grand slam for five RBIs and Matt Korte went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Samuelson went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Justin Hagstrom went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Ben Jenny went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Brett Knudson went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Mike Smith went 1-for-1 and Jordan Golombiecki earned two walks and he scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5 ST. JOSEPH JOES 4 (12 Innings)

(Sunday July 24th)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes in twelve innings, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. The River Cats starting pitcher was Ty Carper, he threw eight innings. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jake Carper threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The River Cats offense was led by Samson Schlegel, he went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaxon Kenning went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI. Ty Carper went 2-for-6 with a home run and he scored two runs. His home run in the top of the twelfth inning gave the River Cats the lead. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Callan Henkemeyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jordan Picka earned a walk. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-6 and he scored a run and Jake Carper scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher was Isaac Benesch, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Charlie Atkinson threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Ben Alvord went 1-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Tanner Aleshire went 3-for-6 with a double and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 1-for-5 with a double and he earned a walk. Brandon Bloch went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Lukas Theisen earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Noah Bissett went 1-for-6, Charlie Atkinson went 1-for-4 and Tanner Staller went 1-for-2.

SARTELL MUSKIES 13 MONTICELLO POLECATS 10

(Sunday July 24th)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Polecats, backed by sixteen hits, including a home run and three doubles. The Muskies took a early 9-0 lead and the Polecats came back and took a lead after seven innings. A two run home run in the eighth for the Muskies gave them the lead back. The Muskies starting pitcher was Adam Wenker, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Veteran righty Dave Schlangen threw two innings in relief to close it out. He gave up one hit and one walk.

The Muskies offense was led by Cody Partch, he went 6-for-6 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-5 with a double for four RBIs. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-6 with a double and he scored two runs and Tim Burns went 2-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-6 for a RBI and Brian Schellinger went 1-for 6 and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 1-for-3, he earned three walks and he scored a run.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Michael Revenig, he threw three innings, he gave up thirteen hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jakob Kounkel threw five innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tommy Blackstone threw one inning, he gave up one hit two runs and two walks.

The Polecats offense was led by Keenan Macek, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for five RBIs. Braydon Hanson went 3-for-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Sam Dokkebakken went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Ethan Bosacker went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tommy Blackstone went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Michael Revenig went 1-for-5 and Dustin Wilcox earned a walk.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 12 ROGERS RED DEVILS 7

(Sunday July 24th)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by seven timely hits. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Nate Nierenhausen, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and two walks. Max Koprek threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran lefty Josh Vorpahl threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jeff Amann closed it out with one inning of relief, to preserve the win.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Teddy Fleming, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Josh Schaefer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Zack Overboe went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Will Kranz earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored three runs. Gavan Schulte was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Player/manager Jeff Amann went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs. Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Brenden Boesen earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Luke Welle, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Logan Kimbler threw three innings, he gave up two hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Sam Ripley went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Luke Welle earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Tyler Bjork went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks and Luke Selken went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Hunter Wavinak went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Adam Eldridge was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Dakota Rockstad, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

BECKER BANDITS 4 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 3

(Sunday July 24th)

The Bandits defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Anglers, backed by thirteen hits and good defense. The Bandits scored on a walk off single in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Bandits starting pitcher was Weston Schug, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Matt Krenz, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored. Matt had the walk off single and Jackson Thorn scored the winning run, he went 2-for-4, he was by a pitch and he scored a run. Ryan Groskreutz went

1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Hunter Stulz went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-5 with a double and Weston Schug went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Mitch Louden went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Kreeden Blomquist had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Connor Rolf went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Sam Draeger, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Eisentrager threw four innings, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Easton Knealing, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and had stolen base. Jacob Dinkel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Logan Eisentrager went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Justin Cornell went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he had a sacrifice bunt. Carter Dornsbach went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyler Kitzberger went 1-for-1 with a double and Tommy Schaupp had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Dinkel and Dan Jerde both went 1-for-4.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

(Playoffs)

ELROSA SAINTS 9 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 3

(Saturday July 23rd)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County rival the Grovers, backed by fourteen hits, including a home run. The Saints starting pitcher was Payton VanBeck, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Big righty Will VanBeck threw one inning, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Saints offense was led by Ashton Dingmann, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Wiener went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Kevin Kuefler was credited for a RBI. Jackson Peter went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored run. Will VanBeck went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Peyton Winter had a big day, he went 4-for-4 for a RBI. Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Matt Schmitz earned walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Matt Imdieke he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Ben Klaphake threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks. Joe Schwinghammer threw 2/3 inning, he retired the two batters he faced.

The Grovers offense was led by Colton Meyer, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-2, earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Tanner Klaphake earned a walk and he scored a run and Jaron Klaphake scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 RICHMOND ROYALS 3

(Sunday July 26th)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Royals, backed by ten hits, with very good defense. The starting pitcher for the Martins was Ben Schroeder, he threw five innings. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and three walks. Scott Lieser threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Zach Moritz went 2-for-4, with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Scott Lieser went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Kyle Lieser went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Avery Schmitz was hit by a pitch. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4 and Derek Koll scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded threes strikeouts. Dusty Adams threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Veteran righty Blaine Athmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Royals offense was led by Dustin Adams, he had a sacrifice fly and was given credit for two RBIs. Justin Schroeder earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.Sam Holthaus went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Cameron Miller went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Chase Aleshire and Cole Schmitz both went 1-for-4, both earned a walk and each scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-5, Kyle Budde went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Carter Drontle scored a run.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 3 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1

(Saturday July 23rd)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County rivals the Chargers backed by twelve hits and good defense. The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was lefty Ty Reller, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, one run, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Veteran Joe Stangler went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Ty Reller went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Carter Birr went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt. Will Funk went 3-for-3 and he earned a walk, Logan Funk went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Chad Funk went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Anthony Revermann, he threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Eric Terres, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Jamie Terres and Luke Dehmer both went 2-for-4. Devon Orbeck went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Anthony Revermann went 1-for-3. Austin Schoenberg went

Q1-for-5, Reagan Nelson and Owen Meyer both went 1-for-4.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

(Saturday July 23rd)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County rivals the Lakers, backed by eight hits, aided by seven walks and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was righty Scott Lieser, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Brady Goebel he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Tanner Arceneau was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Scott Lieser and Ryan Messer both went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Kyle Lieser went

1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Zach Moritz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Matt Schlangen earned two walks.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Trent Wendlandt, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Hopfer threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Wessel went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Grant Ludwig had a sacrifice for a RBI. Shane Kampsen went 3-for-4 and he scored two runs and Nick Dingman went 2-for-4.

RICHMOND ROYALS 4 FARMING FLAMES 0

(Saturday July 23rd)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County rivals the Flames, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of home runs. Their starting pitcher was Luke Jokela, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Justin Schroeder, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-4 with a home run and Kyle Budde went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Dusty Adams went 3-for-4 and Cole Schmitz went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Holthaus went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dalton Thelen, Cameron Miller and Adam Backes all went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Flames was Adam Nibaur, he threw seven innings, he gave up eleven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw one inning, he gave up two hits.

The Flames offense was led by Josh Becker, he went 3-for-4 and Adam Winkels went 2-for-4. Ethan Navatril went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Taylor Fourre went 1-for-5 Adam Nibaur and Carter Holthaus both went 1-for-4 and Tylor Schroeder earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 5 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 2

(Sunday July 24th)

The Saints defeated their Stearn County League rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by seven hits, including a double. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers. The Saints starting pitcher was Wyatt Steffensen, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran righty Ethan Vogt threw 1 2/3 innings to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Ashton Dingmann, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Derek Wiener went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jackson Peter and Gavin Kampsen both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run. Matt Schmitz and Peyton Winter both went 1-for-4, Will VanBeck and Kevin Kuefler both scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was veteran righty Jim Thull, he threw seven innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Funk threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Ty Reller, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Caden Sand went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Chad Funk earned a walk and he scored a run and Logan Funk earned two walks and he scored a run and Hunter Rademacher earned a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 2 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 0

(Sunday July 24th)

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Grovers, backed by seven timely hits, including a pair of doubles and solid defense. The Chargers starting pitcher Ben Welle threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Nathan Terres, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Corey Schoenberg went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Owen Meyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Reagan Nelson was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Eric Terres went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Austin Schoenberg had a sacrifice bunt and Jamie Terres earned two walks.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Josh Roelike, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Grovers offense was led by Tanner Klaphake, he went 2-for-4 and Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-4. Tyler Moscho and Colton Meyer both earned a pair of walks and Kurt Marthaler earned a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 6 FARMING FLAMES 5

(Sunday July 24th)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Flames, backed by four timely hits and aided by nine walks. The Lakers put up four runs in the eighth inning and one in the tenth for the walk win. The starting pitcher for the Lakers was righty Grant Ludwig. He threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, nine walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Adam Jaeger went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Weston Brinkman went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Sam Hopfer was hit three times by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Dingman went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Shane Kampsen earned four walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run, Grant Ludwig earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Lucas Holtz and Jevon Terres both scored a run and Carter Wessel earned a walk.

The Flames starting pitcher was Ethan Navratil, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Winkels threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Taylor Fourre threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks.

The Flames offense was led by Isaac Nett, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he had a stolen base. Taylor Fourre went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Cody Fourre went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Adam Nibaur went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Aaron Eiynck went 2-for-3 and Breydon Einyck had a stolen base. Josh Becker had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI, Carson Holthaus went 1-for-1 and he scored two runs and Tylor Schroeder and Hunter Mergen both earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

(Playoffs)

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 5 REGAL EAGLES 2

(Sunday July 24th)

The Twins defeated their County Line rivals the Eagles, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. The Twins starting pitcher was Ethan Haugen, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, four walks ad he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Kulset threw one inning in relief to close it out.

The Twins offense was led by Josh Soine, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Hunter Magnuson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 2-for-4 and Adam Schrader went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mike Danielson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Kulset went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Rambow went 1-for-5 and Scott Rambow earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Brandon Wedel, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Wosmek threw five innings, he gave up four hits and two walks.

The Eagles offense was led by Jordan Beier, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Nathan Meyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Nathan Beier went 1-for-3 with a double and Luke Knudsen went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Blake Karsch and Jordan Wosmek both went 1-for-3 and each earned a walk. Grant Paffrath went 1-for-1, Bennett Schultz earned a walk and he scored a run and Adrian Belden earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 4 NLS LAKERS 2

(Sunday July 24th)

The Pirates defeated their County Line rivals Norway Lake-Sunburg backed by three hits and aided by seven walks. The Pirates starting pitcher was righty Grady Fuchs, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Luke Johnson closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by rookie Grady Fuchs, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Blake Vagle earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Abe Bullard earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Grayson Fuchs earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke Johnson earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Stanley earned a walk and Drew Tangen scored a run.

Starting pitcher for the Lakers was Weston Gjerde, he threw eight innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, seven walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Weston Gjerde went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Aaron Zimmer went 2-for-4. Luke Ruter went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Brandin Dahl went 1-for-4. Christian Diederich earned two walks, Ryan Torkelson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Brandon Rasmussen was hit by a pitch and Titan Norton earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

(Playoffs)

AVON LAKERS 5 OPOLE BEARS 1

(Friday July 22nd)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears, in their first league playoff game. This was backed by seven hits, good defense and good pitching performances. The Lakers put up two runs in both the first and the second innings. This gave their starting pitcher Cole Wellmann great support, he gave up just three hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Cody Stich closed out with three innings in relief, he gave up one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by player/manager Caleb Curry, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Meyer went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Cole Wellmann went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Reese Gregory went 1-for-4 and Carter Philippi went 1-for-1. Ryan Janzen earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch, Logan Harren and Peyton Randall both earned a walk.

The Bears starting pitcher was Isaiah Folsom, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded threes strikeouts. Their offense was led by Tate Lange, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Alex Lange went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Lange went 1-for-4 and Drew Lange earned a walk. Dierks Opatz and Hunter Ahrens both were hit by a pitch.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 6 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 3

(Saturday July 23rd)

The Saints defeated their Victory League rivals the Blue Jays, backed by seven hits and good defense. The Saints starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by player/manager Tyler Huls, he went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Jake Ethen went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Peter Schumer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jordan Gombos had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored a run. Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Reis went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Charlie Slivnik went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jack Opatz had a sacrifice bunt.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Matt Swanson, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Jack Primus, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Bryce Binek was credited for a RBI. Brandon Welinski went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brady Burggraff went 1-for-4, Justin Cichon earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Justin Lampert earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Swanson earned a walk.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 4 RANDALL CUBS 1

(Saturday July 23rd)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League rivals the Cubs, backed by six hits, including a pair of doubles and very good defense. The Black Sox starting pitcher was Andrew Kerzman, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Jake Braegelmann, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bryan Benson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Matt Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Trevor Sawyer was credited for a RBI. Nate Mettenburg went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Carter Sawyer went 1-for-4, Carter Neuenschwander earned two walks and he scored a run and Brandon Sawyer earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Caleb Strack, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, seven walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brett Strack threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Kyle Peterschick, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Caleb Strack went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Travis Wenzel went 2-for-4, Dane Coutre earned two walks and Lawrence Filippi earned a walk.

ST STEPHEN STEVES 11 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 5

(Sunday July 24th)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Black Sox, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was righty Jack Greenlun, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Chris Belling threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks. Derek Durant threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs including a grand slam for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Charlie Kent went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Jack Greenlun went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Logan Siemers went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a two runs. Ben Omann went 1-for-5 and Derek Durant went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Bo Schmitz earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Andrew Wollak was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Mitch Reller, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Pesta threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and one run and Carter Neuenschwander threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Brandon Sawyer, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Johnson had a big day, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Isaac Sawyer went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Braegelmann had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brady Pesta went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Bryan Benson and Ben Millard both earned a walk and Trevor Sawyer was hit by a pitch.

AVON LAKERS 14 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1 (7 Innings)

(Sunday July 24th)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, backed by twelve hits and aided by twelve walks. They collected a home run and a double and played very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Mitch McIntyre, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Pichelmann threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by player/manager Caleb Curry, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for six RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Reese Gregory went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Joe Dolan earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Meyer earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Wellman went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley Voit went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Carter Holthaus earned two walks and he scored a run and Cody Stich earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Cody Skwira, he gave up four hits, eight runs and three walks. Jake Ethen threw three innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded a strikeout. Peter Schumer threw two innings, he gave up four hits and one walk. Jack Opatz threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Charlie Slivnik, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jack Opatz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Peter Schumer earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Jack Ethan earned a walk and Tyler Huls scored a run.

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 2 OPOLE BEARS 1

(Sunday July 24th)

The Swans defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears, backed by seven hits, including a double and good defense. The starting pitcher for the Swans was Levi Lampert, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded seventeen strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Levi Lampert, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Welinski went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Justin Lampert went 2-for-3. Matt Swanson went 1-for-4 with a double and Justin Cichon went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Nick Frieler earned two walks, Brock Cichon had a sacrifice bunt and Bryce Binek scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Nelson threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Bears offense was led by Tate Lange, he went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Dierks Opatz was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI. Drew Lange earned two walks and Blake Niemeyer earned a walk and he scored a run.

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 11 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7

(Saturday July 23rd)

The Billy Goats defeated their Victory League rivals the Lumberjacks, backed by fifteen hits, including three doubles and two home runs. The starting pitcher for the Billy Goats was Matt Tautges, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Billy Goats offense was led by Andrew Rueckert, he went 3-for-5 with a two home runs for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Travis Kahl went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Aaron Weber went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Kummet and Jack Suska both went 1-for-5 with a double and Joe Kahl went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Noah Boser went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Lane Girtz went

1-for-5, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Matt Tautges went 1-for-6 and he scored two runs.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Alex Foss, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Tony Stay, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brandon Buesgens had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Colby Johnson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Mitch Loegering went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Mitch Keeler and Ryan Chmielewski both went 1-for-4 and Charles Hackett earned three walks.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 8 ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 1

(Sunday July 24th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Victory League rivals the Devils, backed by fourteen hits, including two home runs and three doubles. The starting pitcher for the Lumberjacks was righty Drew Beier, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, five walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Hunter Hamer threw three innings, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by veteran Mitch Keeler, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Beier went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Colby Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Charles Hackett went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Veteran Mitch Loegering went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tony Stay went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-4 and Joe Ziwicki was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Devils was Connor Knettel, he threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Guggisberg threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Devils were led on offense by Hunter Wicklund, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned walk. Zack Houle went 2-for-3 with two doubles and Connor Wicklund went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Kolton Happke went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Kyle Welle went 1-for-4. Luke Zontelli went 1-for-2, Jacob Zontelli went 1-for-1 and Connor Knettel was hit by a pitch.

ARROWHEAD WEST (REGION 2B)

NICK BELL CLASSIC GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 2 SOBIESKI SKIS 1

(Friday July 22nd)

The Springers defeated their League and Region rivals the Skis, backed by nine hits and very good defense. Their Springers veteran righty Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 4-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Nick Pennick had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tate Wallet and Austin Athmann both went 1-for-4 and Brad Olson earned a walk.

The Skis starting pitcher was Jake Kapphahn, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and recorded four strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Skis offense was led by player/manager Matt Baier went 3-for-4 for a RBI. Collin Kray went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Collin Eckman went 1-for-4. Riley Czech earned a walk and he scored a run, Jake Kapphahn and Dusty Parker both were hit by a pitch, Joey Hanowski and Gabe Hirsch both earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 4

(Saturday July 23rd)

The Springers defeated their League and Region rivals the Mudcats, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles, they were aided by six walks and good pitching performances. Righty NIck Pennick started on the mound, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Eli Emerson threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI. BJ Huls went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Drew Bulson went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Athmann went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Drew VanLoy earned two walks and he scored a run. Brad Olson earned a walk and he scored a run, Jeron Terres earned two walks, Brian Hansen and Tate Wallet both earned a walk.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Tristen Roehrich, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. No. 13 threw three innings, he gave up one hit and three walks.

The Mudcats offense was led by Andy Gravdahl, he went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he had two stolen bases. David Dorsey went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tristen Roehrich earned a walk and he scored a run. Canaan Fagerland went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored two runs.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 5 SOBIESKI SKIS 4

(Saturday July 23rd)

The Brewers defeated their League and Region rivals the Skis, backed by nine hits. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty David Ernst, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Joe Hallock threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up a hit and he recorded threes strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Joe Hallock, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. David Ernst went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Nick Salentine went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Tanner Adam and Brayden Jacobson both went 1-for-3 and both scored a run and Spencer Flaten went 1-for-3.

The Skis starting pitcher was Collin Eckman, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Skis offense was led by Collin Eckman, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Jake Kapphahn went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dan Marod went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Weisz went 2-for-2 and he scored a run, Collin Kray went

2-for-4, Riley Czech had a stolen base, Zach Opatz earned a walk and Matt Baier scored a run.

HAMEL HAWKS 2 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 0 (9 Innings)

(Sunday July 24th)

The Hawks defeated their League and Region rivals the Mudcats, backed by six timely hits, good defense and a very good pitching performance. The Hawks starting pitcher was Sam Westermeyer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Jack Puncochar, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Adam Castle went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Brayden Gray went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Nate Shoemaker earned two walks, Dominic Flemming and Michael Jacobs both earned a walk.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Luke Levasseur, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Toby Saylers threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Mudcats offense was led by Andy Gravdahl went 2-for-4 and David Dorsey went 1-for-4. Luke Levasser went 1-for-3, Wyatt Gunkel had a sacrifice bunt and Toby Sayles earned a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 2 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 1

(Sunday July 24th)

The Skis defeated their league and regional rivals the Mudcats, backed by five timely hits and good defense. The Skis starting pitcher was Scott Litchy, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits and two walks. Dusty Parker threw two innings in relief, he gave up one run.

The Skis offense was led by player/manager Matt Baier, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Scott Litchy had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Austin Weisz went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joey Hanowski and Dan Marod both went 1-for-2 and earned a walk. Collin Eckman earned a walk, Jake Kapphahn and Riley Hirsch each had a sacrifice bunt.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Toby Sayles, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Tristen Roehrich threw three innings, he recorded two strikeouts. No. 17 had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Pilon and David Dorsey both went 1-for-1.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 1 HAMEL HAWKS 0 (9 Innings)

(Sunday July 24th)

The Brewers defeated their league and region rivals the Hawks, backed by six timely hits including a pair of doubles. The Brewers starting pitcher was Cole Christensen, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded sixteen strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Joe Hallock, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Brayden Jacobson went 2-for-3 with a double and Spencer Flaten went

1-for-4. David Ernst and Brandt Kolpack both went 1-for-3.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Tyler VanCise, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, one run, no walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Sam Westermeyer went 2-for-4, Jack Punchocher went 1-for-3, Brayden Gray and Michael Jacobs both earned a walk to lead the Hawks offense.