U.S. News And World Report Ranks Top Hospitals in Minnesota

UNDATED -- U.S. News and World Report has released its annual list of the top hospitals.

The number one hospital both in Minnesota and in the United States is the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Mayo is the only hospital in the state in the national top 20.

The criteria include patient experience, survival rates, level of nursing care, and the success rate for helping patients return home.

The number two hospital in the state is Abbott Northwestern.

Coming in third is CentraCare here in St. Cloud. The report says St. Cloud Hospital is ranked nationally in two specialties.

Rounding out the top five in Minnesota are Park Nicollet Methodist and Essential Health-St. Mary's Medical Center.

U.S. News evaluated 139 hospitals in Minnesota.

