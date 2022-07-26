GRAND OPENING THIS THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

A New St. Cloud business is having its grand opening celebration this Thursday through Saturday, July 28th -30th, and it's going to be a fun-filled day for cats and dogs as well as their pet owners. Pet Evolution located right next to Massage Envy on Division St. in St. Cloud invites you to check out their new store that's all about your pet.

Photo by Dan Wayman on Unsplash Photo by Dan Wayman on Unsplash loading...

BRING YOUR PETS IN COSTUME

Does your pet love to get dressed up like a human? Bring your pets in costume, and they'll receive a free gift back of treats just for being dressed up.

Pet Evolution invites you to stop by and check out their new Self Serve Pet Washing stations for FREE!. I've been there, and I just LOVE it! They provide shampoo, the tub, fur dryers, and even aprons to keep your clothes dry. No need to bring towels, as they let you have all the towels you need, and then they will clean up your station when you're all done. If you don't want to do it yourself, no worries. Pet Evolution has a complete grooming department available as well.

PET ADOPTIONS WITH TRI-COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Pet Evolution is also teaming up with TCHS for pet adoptions Thursday from 3-5 pm, Friday 2 - 5 pm, and Saturday from Noon to 3 pm. There will also be drawing for discounts throughout the store, FREE products, grooming services, Good Life Memberships, and mobile van nail services.

PETTING ZOO, FACE PAINTING, AND MORE

Not only is Pet Evolution going to have adoptions available from TCHS, but they will also have a petting zoo happening on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm, a Caricature Artist on hand Friday from 2:30-4:30 pm and Saturday from 1 am- 1 pm, and a balloon sculptor and face painter on hand Saturday from 12 -2 pm.

Ice cream treats and much more all are waiting for you during this special celebration from Pet Evolution.

