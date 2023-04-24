Minnesota Is Getting A Memorial Highway In Honor of Minneapolis Artist ‘Prince’

PRINCE

I wonder how often you get state legislators to unanimously vote on something? In this case, maybe music does really bring us all together.

Prince Rogers Nelson, otherwise known to many as "Prince," or "The artist formerly known as Prince," is getting a highway named after him, according to a recent press release.

PRINCE ROGERS NELSON MEMORIAL HIGHWAY

Prince lived and worked in the Chanhassen and Eden Prairie area and a 7-mile stretch of Highway 5 in that area, is going to be named 'Prince Roger Nelson Memorial Highway.'

Both parties wore purple in honor of Prince and passed the bill on Friday 121-0, which just happened to be the 7th Anniversary of Prince's death. He was only 57 when he passed away.

LOCATION

The memorial highway will run west from Mitchell Road in Eden Prairie to Highway 41 in Chanhassen, past Paisley Park, Prince's home and recording studio, which is now open to the public.

Minnesota taxpayers WILL NOT have to fund the memorial highway as private parties have raised the money to create the purple signs, and have committed to maintaining the signs. Though Memorial Highway signs are traditionally brown in color, because purple is so significant relating to Prince, the signs will be purple with white lettering.

ABOUT PRINCE

Prince was born in Minneapolis in 1958 and passed away in 2016 due to an accidental Fentanyl overdose. His parents were both jazz music artists, and when they separated, Prince moved in with the Anderson family, and formed a band in school named Grand Central, with fellow classmates Andre Anderson and Morris Day. Prince got his first contract with Warner Brothers Records in 1978.

