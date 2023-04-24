Gas Buddy: Gas Prices May Have Peaked for the Year

Gas Buddy: Gas Prices May Have Peaked for the Year

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices may have peaked already for the year.

Gas Buddy says while any unexpected outages could push prices up again, there is a rising possibility that we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer.  Typically, gas prices peak in between May and June, but Gas Buddy believes the peak may have already occurred, a few weeks earlier than average.

It is still possible we could go higher later this summer if there's a major hurricane, but it appears the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark.

The average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58.  The national average has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.64.

Get our free mobile app

The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.0 cents and stands at $4.12.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more

Stacker examined Internal Revenue Service tax return data to see which states had the highest share of people who earned $1 million or more in 2019.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports