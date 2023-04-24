Gas Buddy: Gas Prices May Have Peaked for the Year

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices may have peaked already for the year.

Gas Buddy says while any unexpected outages could push prices up again, there is a rising possibility that we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer. Typically, gas prices peak in between May and June, but Gas Buddy believes the peak may have already occurred, a few weeks earlier than average.

It is still possible we could go higher later this summer if there's a major hurricane, but it appears the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark.

The average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58. The national average has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.64.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.0 cents and stands at $4.12.

