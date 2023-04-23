Man Hospitalized After Rollover on I-94 Exit Ramp in Clearwater
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A Crookston man was seriously hurt after rolling his car on an interstate exit ramp near Clearwater Saturday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol says around 5:15 p.m. a car going east on Interstate 94 took the exit ramp for Highway 52 in Lynden Township, left the road, and rolled.
The driver of the car, 47-year-old Steven Doak, was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the incident.
