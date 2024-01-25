Minnesota Felon Sentenced to More Than 24 Years in Prison

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An Onamia man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm following a domestic assault.

According to court documents, on November 19, 2020, Leech Lake Tribal Police were dispatched to a residence following a report that 37-year-old Justin Cutbank had physically assaulted a woman, held her at gunpoint, threatened to kill her, and then fled the residence into the woods.

Shortly after officers arrived at the residence and took the victim’s statement, a neighbor reported that Cutbank was in their garage and refused to leave.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the location and found Cutbank barricaded in the garage. Several hours of negotiations followed with Cutbank retreating into the attic of the garage and refusing to surrender. Ultimately, officers were able to apprehend Cutbank, who continued to actively resist arrest.

The following day, officers searched the wooded area where Cutbank had fled and found a Marlin Model 100 .22 caliber rifle with no serial number, a knife, and the victim’s cell phone.

Because Cutbank has multiple prior felony convictions, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

