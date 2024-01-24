Meet The 50 MnDot &#8220;Name A Snowplow&#8221; Contest Finalists &#038; Place Your Vote!

Meet The 50 MnDot “Name A Snowplow” Contest Finalists & Place Your Vote!

Photo by Alessio Soggetti on Unsplash

50 NAMES TO CHOOSE FROM? OH MY!

What better way to embrace winter than by having a Snowplow naming contest for the whole state?

This year is the 4th Annual 'Name A Snowplow' contest, and MnDot had to choose 50 finalists from over 8,000 entries! That's a lot of winter creativity going on here in our great state.

Get our free mobile app

VOTING ENDS SUNDAY, JANUARY 28TH 2024

Now it's your chance to vote for your favorites! You have until Sunday, January 28th to get your votes in, so don't forget to vote!

Each person who votes is only allowed to vote ONCE but can select up to 8 names on their ballot, so choose carefully. Choose the names that put a smile on your face, make you laugh out loud; or better yet, give you something to talk about in years to come that helps you remember the weird winter weather of 2024.

YouTube/MnDOT
loading...

THE FINALISTS

  • A Little Salty
  • A Plow Named Sue
  • Aaron Brrrr, Sir
  • Alice Scooper
  • Barbie's Dream Plow
  • Beauty and the Blade
  • Because Ice Said Snow!
  • Below Zero Hero
  • Best In Snow
  • Beyonsleigh
  • Blizzard Buster
  • Blizzard Wizard
  • Can't Snow Me Down
  • Clark W. Blizzwald
  • Dashing thru the snow
  • Dolly Plowton
  • Don't Flurry, Be Happy
  • Everyday I'm Shovelin'
  • Fast and Flurrious
  • Flake Superior
  • Flake It Off
  • Frosty The Snowplow
  • Highway Hercules
  • I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered
  • Just Scraping By
  • Lady Slippery
  • Land of 10,000 snows
  • L'Plow du Nord
  •  Make Snowbegone
  • Minnesnowta N'ice
  • Miracle on Ice
  • Oh, For Sleet's Sake
  • Oh Snow You Didn't!
  • Orange you glad to see me?
  • Plower Power
  • Scrape, Rattle and Roll
  • Shiver Me Blizzards
  • SKOL Plow
  • Snowmageddon
  • SnowMNator
  • Show White and the 7 drifts
  • Star of the North
  • Storm Rider
  • Sweet Child O'Brine
  • Taylor Drift
  • The Great MN Plow-togehter
  • Waipahinnte (The Dakotah word meaning snowplow)
  • Who let the plows out?
  • You're Killin' Me Squalls

IT'S TIME TO VOTE!

Now!  To place your vote, CLICK HERE...before you miss your chance!

Hats off to all these amazing names. Go Minnesota! There are no people better to embrace snow and make the best of it than YOU.  :-)

 

 

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments

Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about).

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century

Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

 

Categories: Contests
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports