Meet The 50 MnDot “Name A Snowplow” Contest Finalists & Place Your Vote!

50 NAMES TO CHOOSE FROM? OH MY!

What better way to embrace winter than by having a Snowplow naming contest for the whole state?

This year is the 4th Annual 'Name A Snowplow' contest, and MnDot had to choose 50 finalists from over 8,000 entries! That's a lot of winter creativity going on here in our great state.

Get our free mobile app

VOTING ENDS SUNDAY, JANUARY 28TH 2024

Now it's your chance to vote for your favorites! You have until Sunday, January 28th to get your votes in, so don't forget to vote!

Each person who votes is only allowed to vote ONCE but can select up to 8 names on their ballot, so choose carefully. Choose the names that put a smile on your face, make you laugh out loud; or better yet, give you something to talk about in years to come that helps you remember the weird winter weather of 2024.

YouTube/MnDOT YouTube/MnDOT loading...

THE FINALISTS

A Little Salty

A Plow Named Sue

Aaron Brrrr, Sir

Alice Scooper

Barbie's Dream Plow

Beauty and the Blade

Because Ice Said Snow!

Below Zero Hero

Best In Snow

Beyonsleigh

Blizzard Buster

Blizzard Wizard

Can't Snow Me Down

Clark W. Blizzwald

Dashing thru the snow

Dolly Plowton

Don't Flurry, Be Happy

Everyday I'm Shovelin'

Fast and Flurrious

Flake Superior

Flake It Off

Frosty The Snowplow

Highway Hercules

I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered

Just Scraping By

Lady Slippery

Land of 10,000 snows

L'Plow du Nord

Make Snowbegone

Minnesnowta N'ice

Miracle on Ice

Oh, For Sleet's Sake

Oh Snow You Didn't!

Orange you glad to see me?

Plower Power

Scrape, Rattle and Roll

Shiver Me Blizzards

SKOL Plow

Snowmageddon

SnowMNator

Show White and the 7 drifts

Star of the North

Storm Rider

Sweet Child O'Brine

Taylor Drift

The Great MN Plow-togehter

Waipahinnte (The Dakotah word meaning snowplow)

Who let the plows out?

You're Killin' Me Squalls

IT'S TIME TO VOTE!

Now! To place your vote, CLICK HERE...before you miss your chance!

Hats off to all these amazing names. Go Minnesota! There are no people better to embrace snow and make the best of it than YOU. :-)

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll