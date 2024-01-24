Sun Country Adding Direct Flight from MSP to New Destination

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has announced it is adding nonstop service from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to a new city.

They will be flying direct to Cleveland beginning in May four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through Labor Day weekend.

The announcement comes one day after Frontier Airlines announced it was adding five new direct flights out of MSP including its own flights to Cleveland

Cleveland joins 98 other airports that Sun Country will serve non-stop from MSP in 2024. Among others, Sun Country serves Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) with schedules that are timed well for customers.

Frontier is also adding direct flights to Philadelphia, Cincinnati, and Dallas-Fort Worth along with flights to Atlanta as well.

Get our free mobile app

Sun Country Airlines operates 120 routes serving 104 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

READ RELATED ARTICLES