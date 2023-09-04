Minnesota DNR Offering Free Park Day on Saturday

UNDATED (WJON NEWS) -- Saturday will be a good day to go visit one of Minnesota's State Parks because it won't cost you a daily parking pass that day.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas. It's one of four such days the DNR offers every year.

The DNR says September is a great time of year to visit a park because it is typically warm enough to enjoy one of the 33 swimming beaches, but also offers great hiking, biking, and picnic areas.

If you're looking for certain areas or amenities, the DNR has a park finder tool available.

VHS Tapes That Sold For Shocking Amounts of Money These VHS tapes recently sold for hundreds of even thousands of dollars.

LOOK: This Washington Cabin is Straight Out of an 'I Spy' Book This place will basically make you feel like you're inside one of the popular books.