Snow Disaster Leads to Loans for Farmers

National Weather Service

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Every county in Minnesota has been declared an emergency for this winter’s excessive winds and snow.

As a result, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Rural Finance Authority has made zero-interest loans available to farmers who suffered property damage or loss of livestock.

Photo: State of Minnesota
The Disaster Recovery Loan Program offers financing to clean up, repair, or replace farm buildings and livestock that may have been destroyed because of the snow, sleet, or ice this year.

Eligible farmers should work with their lenders to secure the loans from the RFA. For more information, find the Disaster Recovery Loan Program website here.

 

