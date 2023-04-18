SCSU Baseball Wins Series In Sioux Falls

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

SCSU HUSKIES 19 UNIVERSITY Of SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 9

(Monday April 17th/50/Sunny/Birdcage Park)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Cougars, backed by sixteen hits, including three doubles and three home runs. They had a couple of big innings, they put up seven runs in the first and six in the sixth. This gave the Huskies pitching staff a great deal of support. Lefty Jack Habeck a junior from Appleton East High School in Wisconsin threw four innings to earn the win. Righty Ethan Lanthier a sophomore from Northfield High School threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by five players that had multi-hit games led by John Nett. He went 4-for-4 with two doubles for six RBIs, he earned two walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Drew Bulson went

2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Mitchell Gumbko went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Tate Wallat went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Clapp went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Sam Riola earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Garrett Bevacqua scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cougars was Righty Caleb Ditmarson a senior from Willmar High School. He threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Jaden Dierenfeld a junior from Willmar High School issued one walk and gave up two runs. Righty Andrew Duncan threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and he issued two walks. Righty Derek Lundgren threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and two walks.

The Cougars offense was led by Isaac Bonner, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Klehr went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Dane Small went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Cate went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Serie went

2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. David Swanson went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and WIL Fischer went

1-for-3.

SCSU HUSKIES 12 UNIV. OF SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 4

(Monday April 17th)

The Huskies defeated the Cougars to take the three game series, backed by thirteen hits, including two doubles, a triple and a home run. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Righty Riley Ahern a senior from The Academy of Holy Angels threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Cooper Avery a junior from Neuqua Valley High School in Florida threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Righty David VanOrt a junior from Stillwater High School threw 1/3 of inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Tate Wallat, Huskies third baseman, went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and he had two stolen bases. John Nett, Huskies center fielder went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kevin Butler a sophomore from Neuqua Valley High School in Illinois went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brayden Jacobson, Huskies right fielder, went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and he had a stolen base. Sam Riola, Huskies second baseman went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Drew Bulson, Huskies DH went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Mitchell Gumbko, Huskies left fielder went 1-for-4 and Ethan Navratil, Huskies first baseman earned a walk. Sawyer Smith, Huskies shortstop was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run.

The Cougars starting pitcher was Righty Ben Serie, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Logan Anderson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he issued one walk. Righty Logan Parker Parkers threw the final two innings, he gave up one run and issued three walks.

The Cougars offense was led by Ben Serie, he went 4-for-4 with a home run, triple and a double for four RBIs. Noah Christiansen went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Wil Fisher went 1-for-3 with a double and Weston Gjerde went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Klehr and Isaac Bonner both went 1-for-4.

UNIV. OF SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 22 SCSU HUSKIES 9

(Sunday April 16/50/Windy/Cloudy@ Birdcage Park)

The Cougars blew open a close game, when they put up six runs in both the fourth and the fifth innings. They collected seventeen hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was righty Grayson Skinner, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty Reese Gaber threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cougars offense was led by Noah Christenson, a sophomore from Buffalo High School. He went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Ben Serie went 3-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored a run. Dane Small went 2-for-3 with a double for four RBIs, he earned two walks, he scored four runs and he was hit by a pitch. Isaac Bonner went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyler Cate went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. David Swanson went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Klehr a junior from Rocori Highs School went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Wil Fischer went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had one walk and he scored three runs.

The Huskies starting pitcher was righty Drew Beier, a junior from Foley High School, he threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs a junior from Paynesville Area High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Payton VanBeck a junior from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, five runs and three walks. Righty Cooper Avery from Fort Meyers, Florida threw the final inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Sam Riola, a transfer from Louisiana-Fafayette. He went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Bulson a senior from St. Cloud Tech High School went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Tate Wallat a transfer from Everett College went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil a sophomore from Albany High School went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. John Nett a junior from Kimberly High School in Wisconsin went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith a sophomore from Shoreland Lutheran High School in Wisconsin went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Mitchell Gumbko a transfer from Muskegon College went 1-for-4 with a double. Ben Clapp a transfer from Century College earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Garrett Bevacqua a transfer from Orange Coast College and Brayden Jacobson a freshman from West Fargo High School both earned a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday April 19th

MINOT STATE

1:30/3:30

At Corbett Field