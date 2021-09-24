Minnesota based Target to Hire 100,000 Seasonal Employees

If you are looking for some extra cash for the upcoming holiday season, Minnesota based Target is hiring. They plan to hire around 100,000 people for the 2021 season.

Since the pandemic began a year and a half ago, Target has had a surge in business. This includes in store, online and curbside delivery shopping. To make sure that their employees will be able to work and have a flexible schedule, Target says they are working with those employees and even offering extra hours to make some extra money when possible.

There has been an issue all over the United States with a worker shortage, people not taking the jobs that have been offered. Target is doing what they can to make the work/life experience better. They have increased their starting wage to $15 an hour, and they also provided bonuses to people who continued to work, or were hired during the pandemic. They are trying to do whatever they can to make employee's work environment more productive and have a more consistent schedule and paycheck. The hours are there for people who want them. According to Bring Me the News, Target is trying to work with everyone they hire. If they want more or less hours, they will do what they can to work with the people they hire.

Get our free mobile app

So, if you are looking for some extra cash for the holidays, this might be just the perfect job for you!

Former Tech High School Renovations