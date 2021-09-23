Ridlehoover: It’s Exciting to See Students Learning Again

SARTELL -- It's been a busy first few weeks of school for students in the Sartell-St. Stephen School district.

The district celebrated homecoming last week, and extracurricular activities as in full swing.

Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says it's been exciting to see students engaging and learning again. He says based on their projections, enrollment across the district has remain pretty steady.

They had projected 4,109 students for this year and we are at 4,100 exactly. So we are pretty close to our projections. More than likely we will gain and lose a few students as the year goes on, but our enrollment is pretty stable.

Ridlehoover says the district's COVID-19 dashboard will be updated weekly and families will be updated in a timely manner should changes occur to the district's safe learning plan.

He says they are also taking proactive steps in preparing for the potential of temporary distance learning if the circumstances were to change.

On Monday the district held their first community listening session. The meetings are in conjunction with the district's new Educational Equity and Student Experience committee.

Ridlehoover says he wants all voices to be heard to make sure they are doing what's best for their students.

I've been committed in having this be a very transparent process. Everything that has been discussed, the presentations that were given are available on our website for students, families, residents or anyone in the world to see.

Ridlehoover says the listening sessions will happen monthly following the committee meetings.

Topics at the listening sessions can be found on the district's website. The next Listening Session will be October 18 at 4:15 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at the high school.