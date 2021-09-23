Duck Numbers Locally Are Good with Duck Season Starting Saturday

The Duck hunting opener in Minnesota is Saturday September 25th. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says the amount of people duck hunting in the state has steadily gone down over the past 20 years but those levels may have leveled off in the past 4 to 5 years. He says "we're not gaining many and not losing many."

Schmitt says the DNR has done many things like young waterfowl days to try and generate more interest in waterfowl hunting it just hasn't worked as well as they had hoped.

Schmitt says duck numbers are good in Central Minnesota and hunters shouldn't have to travel out of the area to have some success. He says because of the drought ducks have been spotted on more lakes and rivers and less on ponds where they had typically been found. He says there are plenty of Mallards, Teal and Wood ducks available in the area.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 62 degrees Saturday. He says clear sunny skies aren't the best for hunting ducks but early in the morning could present the best chance for success.

Learn more about Outdoor News here. Listen to my full conversation with Glen Schmitt below.