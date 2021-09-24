Money magazine has come out with their annual list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one.

Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places.

The Best Place to Live in America

After considering all of that, Money magazine has named Chanhassen, Minnesota as the best place to live in America in 2021. Chanhassen, located southwest of the Twin Cities, is home to Prince's Paisley Park, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, the Chanhassen Dinner Theater, and the Twin Cities' office of the National Weather Service.

Chanhassen was ranked as the second best place to live in America by Money magazine in 2009, and fourth among best places to live among small towns in 2013.

The Top Ten Best Places in 2021

Chanhassen, Minnesota Carmel, Indiana Franklin, Tennessee Flower Mound, Texas Ashburn, Virginia Syracuse, Utah Overland Park, Kansas Centennial, Colorado Scottsdale, Arizona Ellicott City, Maryland

Money magazine added:

About half of residents work outside of Chan (as it’s known), but the number of jobs in the city is about equal with the number of residents; the unemployment rate was just 3.6% in June (at the time, Minnesota’s unemployment rate was 4%).

Money has compiled the annual list of 50 'Best Places to Live in America' every year since 1987.