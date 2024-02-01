MFU Offers Grants to Fight Climate Change

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new tool is available for cooperatives to fight climate change.

The Minnesota Farmers Union Foundation has opened applications for the Cooperatives for Climate grant program.

The pilot grant program hopes to support cooperatives as they plan a response to climate-related challenges.

MFU President Gary Wertish is also president of the MFU Foundation. He says helping cooperatives has always been a focus of the Farmers Union.

Cooperative development is a foundational principle of Minnesota Farmers Union, and we are proud to be assisting a new generation of cooperative leaders. Early Farmers Union members organized themselves into cooperatives to give themselves more opportunities in the marketplace. Today’s cooperative founders are following in their footsteps by organizing cooperatives to meet the need for sustainability solutions.

Farmer co-ops can apply for the grants to help defray the costs of technical assistance and the development of plans with a clear connection to climate adaptation.

Applications are due by March 15th and will be reviewed and awarded by the end of April.

For more information on the Cooperatives for Climate program, find more details online at the Minnesota Farmers Union Foundation website.

