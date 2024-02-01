Minnesota BWSR Offering Pollinator Habitat Grants
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Homeowners or renters who have a place for planting can apply for grants to help increase habitat for declining pollinator populations.
The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources will be handing out grants of up to $400 to cover the costs of establishing the habitat for bees, butterflies, and other at-risk pollinators.
The program not only offers cost reimbursement, but also workshops, coaching, and other gardening resources.
Applications for the fall 2024 Lawns to Legumes projects will be accepted through May 15th. If you previously applied for the grants, you will need to reapply.
The BWSR says more than 4,000 residential habitat projects across all 87 Minnesota counties have been implemented since the program's inception in 2019.
To apply, click here.
