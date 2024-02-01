To be completely honest, I am not a seafood...let's say "water food" fan. So, I'm not a big Walleye fan, but, I certainly know people who are, and it's really one of the most requested fish dishes at many restaurants.

There is one restaurant in Minnesota that is super famous for their walleye, and that restaurant is the Tavern on Grand, which is located on Grand Avenue in St. Paul

Apparently they sell more walleye than any other dish at their restaurant, and more than any other restaurant in Minnesota. And that is saying a lot, considering how many restaurants sell walleye in Minnesota, as it really is the state fish.

Tavern on Grand is family owned, and they have made the decision to close the restaurant for good this coming June. It isn't because business is bad, it's really for personal reasons. There were some other factors, but mostly it's just the right time to do this.

From KARE 11:

Some of the reason they are waiting until June to close is because they want to get through the time of lent. They have so many customers who come in for that specific reason and order the walleye. So they want to make sure they will still be open during that time for one last year.

So, even if you have never been to Tavern on Grand, and you love walleye, you might want to stop in before it's gone for good

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman