Warm Winter Weather Claims Another Fun Minnesota Annual Event
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Another fun annual winter event is a victim of our unusually warm winter.
The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce has announced they are canceling the Kites on Ice Festival.
They say they considered options on land, but decided it just wouldn't be the same without having everything on the lake and in one place.
Kites On Ice was scheduled for Saturday, February 10th. The chamber is encouraging you to come to Buffalo and shop and eat that weekend.
Kites on Ice next year has been scheduled for February 8th, 2025.
