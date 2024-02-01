Go Back In Time With This Timeless MN Retailers Cookie Recipe
THE SWEET TASTE OF DAYTON'S
Dayton's Department Store sure has marked their place in history, with so many innovative ideas, and understanding that they needed to change along with the times. Their presence is still here today, as we can see with the Dayton's logo from 1968 has been brought back to life with their creation of Target Stores. Target now has a line of activewear that features the 1968 logo that we are all so familiar with.
REMEMBER THE 8TH FLOOR?
Dayton's was THE place to shop when I was a kid. If you went to Dayton's you knew you were getting something special.
There were lots of memorable things about Dayton's and one that has popped up for many, I saw on Dayton's Facebook page. A shopper remembers the 8th floor of Dayton's in the cities being all decorated at the holidays, and their incredible Gingerbread Cookie recipe. Eventually, Dayton's in downtown Minneapolis turned into Macy's who continued the tradition through 2016.
GINGERBREAD COOKIE RECIPE
Someone had posted a newspaper clipping of the Marshall Field's Gingerbread Cookie recipe from Dayton's, and she said that she and her mother would follow the recipe and make the delicious cookies every Christmas Holiday.
YUM YUM YUM!
I thought I would go ahead and share the recipe with you now; so you can have a couple of practice runs before next Christmas. This recipe makes about 1 1/2 dozen cookies.
Ingredients
- 3/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons of shortening
- 3/4 cup of sugar
- 3/4 cup molasses
- 2 eggs
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
- 4 cups of flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground cloves
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Cream together shortening and sugar
- add molasses
- Add eggs one at a time, creaming thoroughly until well-blended
- Add vanilla
In separate bowl
- Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon and cloves.
- Gradually add flour mixture to cream mixture until combined
- Cover the bowl with plastic wrap
- Refrigerate for one hour
To Shape & Bake Cookies
- Remove the dough from the bowl in thirds.
- Place on a floured work surface
- Sprinkle dough with flour
- Roll out to 1/4 inch thickness
- Cut out desired shapes
- Place on an ungreased cookie sheet
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until edges are slightly browned
- Cool on pan for 10 minutes
- Remove to a wire rack to cool completely
- Decorate baked cookies with icing.
- Store in an airtight container
ICING?
The icing to use wasn't listed in the article, so I guess this one is on you. Enjoy making these cookies. Hopefully, you can get a hint of what the past tastes like.
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine