Metro Bus Smart Ride Cards Available at Coborn&#8217;s Stores

Metro Bus Smart Ride Cards Available at Coborn’s Stores

Metro Bus

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is announcing that you can now buy your Smart Ride Cards at Cash Wise and Coborn's stores within the Metro Bus service area.

Get our free mobile app

Participating stores are the Coborn's on Cooper, in Sartell, and in Sauk Rapids. Cash Wise East and Cash Wise in Waite Park also will have the cards for purchase.

A new card will cost $3.00 and can be loaded with up to four of the available fare options listed below.

-- Stored Value (any dollar amount that can be used for any Metro Bus fares)
-- Fixed Route 31-Day Pass ($47.00)
-- Fixed Route 7-Day Pass ($17.00)
-- Fixed Route 10-Ride Pass ($10.50)
-- Dial-A-Ride 31-Day Pass ($75.00)
-- ConneX 31-Day Pass ($75.00)
-- Northstar Link 31-Day Pass ($70.00)
-- Northstar Link 10-Ride Pass ($17.00)

You can learn more by visiting ridemetrobus.com/fares

 

10 Places in St. Cloud That Would Be Fun to Explore Once Abandoned

 

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean

With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.
Filed Under: Metro Bus
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top