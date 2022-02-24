Huge Food Truck Festival Coming Back To St. Cloud This Spring

You've braved through another long and cold winter and there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. We're talking about food truck season. Not only are food trucks about to come back to the area, but they're also coming back with a bang!

Miller Auto Plaza will be the site of a huge food truck festival on Saturday, April 9th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food trucks include;

Trickster Tacos

RM BBQ

Steven Ds

Sumo Eggrolls

Taqueria Los Paisanos

Youniverse Foodie

Floyd's Donuts

Comfort Smash Foods

The Wing Out

El Munchies

Santana Sugar Shack

Lily's Wings

Nanas Kitchen

Mr. Twisty

Adventure Coffee

Bloodies Lemonade

Fire Cream

Potters Pastries

Sweeties

Samurai Teppanyaki

and more!

More food trucks will be added to the list as we get closer to the event. So far, it's shaping up to be an epic food adventure.

In addition to all of the food truck fun, there will also be activities for kids and families. Since it's spring, there will be a marigold flower planting area where children will be able to decorate their own flower pot and plant a marigold seed in it for free to take home.

Kids can also participate in a free Easter egg craft project. They'll be able to build an Easter egg holder and decorate it for their own eggs at home.

The dealership will be holding a large Easter egg hunt around the lot. They're hiding anywhere from 500 to 1,000 eggs that'll be filled with small and large prizes. We're told that the large prizes will be hidden well.

Event organizers will also be offering face painting for free and inflatables throughout the day.

And, if the food wasn't enough for the adults, they're offering up ax throwing. Clear your calendar and get out your stretchy pants!

