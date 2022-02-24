Tri County Crimestoppers is reporting catalytic converter vehicle theft, stolen vehicles and robberies within the past week. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says in Waite Park on Frontage road south 4 catalytic converters were cut off vehicles at this business despite the front gate being locked. Mages says individuals found their way in on foot.

St. Cloud PD is reporting a stolen gray Toyota Corolla on the 1300 block of St. Germain Street West, a black 2013 Chevy Equinox on the 500 block of 12th street south and a 2005 gray Buick Lacrosse was stolen on the 10 block of 5th avenue south.

Mages says 2 snow boards were taken from a garage on the 2200 block of Windsor Road, sporting goods were taken from a garage on the 300 block of Laudenbach Court. She says another robbery happened on the 4000 block of 2nd street south were two black males entered a gas station, at least one of them had a hand gun, they stole money and other items from the store. Mages says they left on foot.

Mages says another robbery in St. Cloud took place on 4th street south and 7th avenue south. The vehicle was stolen by 3 males at gun point, 1 black male and 2 white males, approximately 6 feet tall wearing black masks. These 3 individuals according to Mages forcefully removed the driver and assaulted the driver before all 3 got in the vehicle and left the area. The vehicle taken was a 2008 silver Volkswagen Jetta with rust around the wheel well. The driver went to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The Stearns County Sherriff's department is reporting an attempted fraud in St. Augusta where a male attempted to use a credit card that required 2 step verification. Mages says the card never actually goes through but it trick the computer into thinking it did and gives them a receipt. The person would then bring the receipt to a different store and get cash. The suspect is a black male in his 20s driving a 2010 BMW sedan with Michigan license plates.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.