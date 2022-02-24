Quality Cleaners in Downtown St. Cloud Closes

ST. CLOUD -- A long-time St. Cloud business has closed their doors.

Quality Cleaners closed earlier this month after over 80 years in business.

The owners tell WJON there were several factors in the decision, including the changing business environment brought on by the pandemic.

While the business is no longer accepting new cleanings, they are finishing with the current inventory and are working with their customers to schedule a time to pick-up their clothing.

Quality Cleaners provided dry cleaning and spot removal services, shirt laundry, button replacement, and minor alterations.

The building has also be put up for sale.

