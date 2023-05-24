Memorial Day Events Around Central Minnesota

4

The St. Cloud Area Metropolitan Veterans Council will host a Memorial Day Observance at the St. Cloud VA. The ceremony is free and the public is encouraged to attend. You're asked to bring you're own lawn chair as seating is limited. The St. Cloud Municipal Band will provide music. The ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m. on Monday in front of Building 96. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the lobby of Joe Faber Field.

- Monday, May 29th, 10:00 a.m.