St. Cloud Area MetroVets Holding Memorial Day Ceremony

ST. CLOUD -- A special ceremony will be held Monday to honor and remember the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the military.

The St. Cloud Area MetroVets is hold a Memorial Day Ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC) and included a parade and special presentation by speaker Phil Ringstrom.

Limited seating will be available but you are encouraged to bring your own lawn chairs.

 

