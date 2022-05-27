Memorial Event Held Sunday At State Veterans Cemetery

LITTLE FALLS -- The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs his holding a special Memorial Event this weekend.

The event will be held Sunday at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

The program will include music by the Richfield Symphonic Band at 1:30 p.m. with the formal ceremony starting at 2:00 p.m. with the Parade of Flags, fallen soldier display, a rifle salute, and remarks from Commissioner Larry Herke.

You're encouraged to bring your own lawn chair and umbrella as this is a rain or shine event.

The cemetery grounds and lobby of the Administration Building will be open to the public throughout the weekend.