Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $790 Million

UNDATED -- The Mega Millions jackpot is continuing to grow after no one won the big prize in Friday night's drawing.

Lottery officials say the estimated jackpot is up to $790 million. It would be about $465 million if you take the cash option.

The jackpot rolled again after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night: the white balls 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 16.

The next drawing is on Tuesday night.

Get our free mobile app

This is still the third largest prize in the history of the Mega Millions game.

This Newly Listed Mansion Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud! One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million.