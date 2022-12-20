Meet Peanut! This Little Girl Needs A Home and Family

Meet Peanut! Peanut came to TCHS due to not getting along with the female dog in the previous home. However, she did get along with the male dog in the home. A meet and greet is recommended before she go to a home with other dogs. Has lived with cats in the past and did well with them.

Unknown how she does with children. Slow and proper introductions are also recommended when introducing her to other cats, dogs, and children. She enjoys playing with squeaky toys. Peanut was described as being loving. She enjoys belly rubs.

Likes to be around her people as much as possible. She does tend to display signs of separation anxiety and will need an adopter who is willing to work through this with her. Her ideal adopter would be home with her the majority of time. Would benefit from getting daily walks.

She is used to being supervised on a line outside to potty, and may need time to adjust to a fenced-in yard. She is a sweet girl who has plenty of love to give! Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

