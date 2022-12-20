Chisago County Police Dog Dies in House Fire

Chisago County Sheriff's Office

RUSH CITY (WJON News) -- A police dog in Chisago County has died in a house fire.

The Sheriff's Office says the fire department was called to a house fire Monday near Rush City and found the house fully engulfed in flames.

The home belonged to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office K9 Deputy Nate Fisher and his family. The family was not home and they are all safe.

However, police dog Kyro did not survive the fire. The family's two other dogs also died in the fire.

The Fisher Family lost everything in the fire.

 The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office Foundation (CCSO Foundation)has set-up a GoFundMe for the Fisher family.

