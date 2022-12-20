5th Annual Free Christmas Day Dinner in East St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A free Christmas dinner will be served at the East Side VFW in St. Cloud.

This is the 5th annual event hosted by Agape Warriors Ministry, and the second year they've held the event at the East Side VFW.

Organizer Eric Moyer says last year they served 1,100 free meals and they are preparing to service up to 2,000 meals this year.

He says he's getting a lot of help from the community to pull it all off.

Moyer says they'll be serving the meals from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. He says you don't have to call ahead, you can just show up, for in-person dining and take out orders.

They'll also be serving meals to the local shelters and group homes.