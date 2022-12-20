Sushi Restaurant Moving Into Former Davanni’s Building

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - After years of sitting vacant, the former Davanni's building in Waite Park has a new owner.

Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says they've received a permit application for Yamoto Sushi House.

Get our free mobile app

A sign on the building also confirms the Sushi restaurant is coming soon.

Noerenberg says the owners are currently remodeling the interior of the building, however an opening date is unknown.

Yamoto Sushi House is currently located in Wisconsin and is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.