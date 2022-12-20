Get A Grip! Does Your Minnesota Car Have This Hidden Feature?

I NEVER KNEW...

I discovered something on my vehicle the other day, that I never knew existed. All these years and I've never used this handy little feature; so I thought maybe I'm not the only one that didn't realize it is on just about every vehicle out there.

Get our free mobile app

THINGS YOU NEVER KNEW YOUR VEHICLE HAD TO MAKE YOUR LIFE EASIER

I was scanning the internet and saw this article about 'Things you never knew your vehicle had" and scanned through it.

One of the things I found on the list, was this handy little gas cap holder.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

THE GAS CAP HOLDER

Some of you may not even have gas covers anymore, but when I switched vehicles, my new vehicle had a gas cap. At first, I couldn't figure out how to use it. I was pumping gas and looking at it from all different angles. What can I say...I never was good at putting the shapes in the right hole of that toddler toy I had as a kid.

The good news is, I'm a grown-up now; and although it took me 40 years of driving to realize that there is a holder for your gas cap, I'm glad I know now. I guess this isn't such a big deal if your gas cap has that nice little attachment cord attachment on it, so you don't lose it, but if yours is broken, you now have a place to put your cap without having to shove it in your pocket and make your close smell like gas.

SECRET COMPARTMENTS?

I also heard that your vehicle may also have a secret compartment in the back where your tire is kept. If you lift up the carpet in the back, you actually have room to put a tool kit or emergency kit, or other items that might fit there. Now in reality, was it really created to put extra stuff in there, or is it just a coincidence that you CAN if you want to? I'm thinking it was a "Hey...they could put stuff in here, too!" kind of moment.

Create These Creepy Delicious Cookies For Halloween

Come Explore Foley, Minnesota in Pictures