St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON this week. He took questions from callers and addressed some of their concerns. Questions ranged from why St. Cloud no longer has a fountain in Lake George, policies on noise violations from dogs, music and fireworks. Another listener was concerned about crime in apartment buildings in the St. Cloud State neighborhood. Parts one and two of my conversation with Mayor Kleis is available below.

