Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON this week. He addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.

Noise from homes and from vehicles has come up as a concern from St. Cloud residents recently. Mayor Kleis says law enforcement is looking for those with modified mufflers and if residents have concerns about loud music or noise to contact the non emergency police phone number. Kleis says they get more calls during the summer months on noise concerns with dogs barking being the most common.

A listener expressed concern over renters of homes, upkeep of those properties and crime in neighborhoods that have renters of homes. Kleis says:

Because you rent that doesn't make you a criminal. The vast majority of people who rent do not commit any crimes.

He says people make decisions as to how they want to live and renting is an option many choose. Kleis indicates that if residents have concerns about properties or criminal activity they should contact authorities.

A listener expressed concern over the upkeep of Killian Boulevard's median. Kleis says it is property owners responsibility to mow and maintain properties including the boulevard but did indicate in the case of a median that is the city's responsibility.

If you'd like to listen to my 2-part conversation with Mayor Kleis it is available below.