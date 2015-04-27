Mauer Leads Twins Past Seattle

The Twins beat the Mariners 4-2 in an extra-innings battle in Seattle Sunday afternoon. Minnesota took the series with the M's after losing the opener Friday night, and finished a six game road trip 3-3.

Joe Mauer had a great day at the plate, going 3-5 with a double, a triple and three runs batted in. Mauer had the eventual game-winning hit in the top of the eleventh inning when he drove in a pair of runs with a triple.

Kyle Gibson pitched well for the Twins, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over the course of seven innings. Glen Perkins picked up his fifth save of the year by pitching a perfect bottom of the eleventh inning.

The Twins return home Monday to begin a series with the Tigers. David Price (1-1, 3.28 ERA) will start for Detroit against Tommy Milone (2-0, 3.38). First pitch on WJON is scheduled for 7:10 PM.