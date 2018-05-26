Mariners Best Twins 2-1 Friday Night

The Minnesota Twins lost the first of a six-game road trip last night, falling to the Mariners 2-1 in Seattle.

In Minnesota starter Fernando Romero's fifth career start, he allowed only five hits in seven innings while striking out seven Mariners.

Twins outfielder Max Kepler hit a solo home run in the fifth inning for Minnesota's only run of the game.

Minnesota is now 21-25, but still remain just a game and a half behind the first place Cleveland Indians.

Tonight : Minnesota at Seattle. First pitch 9:10 PM, CT (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)