DNR Offering Free Entrance to All Minnesota State Parks Saturday

UNDATED -- Saturday marks the first of four Free Park Days in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to all 75 state parks Saturday in an effort to get people outdoors and enjoying nature.

Minnesota State Parks are open year-round to give people places to recreate even during the winter.

Some of the parks including Itasca, Jay Cooke, and Mille Lacs Kathio will offer snowshoeing programs.

The other Free Park Days will be on April 23rd, June 11th, and November 25th.

DNR officials say parks and recreation areas can be busy on Free Park Day so plan ahead.

