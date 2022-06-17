Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids man accused of trying to steal the catalytic converter off of a car at Yellow Cab in St. Cloud has pleaded guilty.

Thirty-four-year-old Shawn Iees pleaded guilty to felony possession of burglary tools.

St. Cloud police were called to the business in the 2600 Block of 7th Street North just before 5:00 a.m. on April 23rd. Authorities say Iees was pinned under a vehicle when they arrived. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

Records show authorities found tools at the scene which are commonly used to remove catalytic converters. Police also found a bag containing about 7 grams of methamphetamine.

Records show Iees told police the meth was his and he was trying to cut the catalytic converter from the vehicle when it slipped off of the jack and pinned him.

No sentencing date has been set.

