Man Died in Snowmobile Accident in Sherburne County
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- A Zimmerman man died Saturday evening in a snowmobile accident.
The Sherburne County Sheriff says the snowmobile he was riding hit a driveway approach, became airborne and rolled when it landed.
The crash happened at 5:00 p.m. near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West in Zimmerman.
Get our free mobile app
Fifty-two-year-old David Stewart died in the crash. Stewart was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.