Man Charged With Solicitation of a Child in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man from northwestern Minnesota is charged with the solicitation of a child for sex in Stearns County.

Fifty-six-year-old Darrin Watro of Vergas is charged with soliciting a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct, describing sexual conduct to a child through electronic communication, and distributing material that relates to sexual conduct to a child through electronic communication.

Court records allege that an undercover officer was posing as a 15-year-old St. Cloud girl in an online chat room known for solicitation of minors. The officer first logged on in July and a sexual conversation initiated by Watro allegedly continued for weeks until his arrest on Friday.

Members of the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force and OtterTail County sheriff's deputies used a search warrant to seize electronics and other items from Watro's house.

Records show he admitted to chatting with someone who said they were a 15-year-old St. Cloud girl, admitted sending pictures of his genitalia but denied he ever was planning to meet that person. However, the charging complaint indicates Watro told the girl that he was working on a job in Clearwater and asked if she could meet up during the week.

The complaint also shows an Otter Tail County investigator had received tips through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding Watro sharing child pornography.

