Making plans now to keep your pet safe this winter

Earlier this week, a man that I used to work for posted on Facebook that his dog of several years passed away. He was heartbroken, and those of us that have been pet owners for a long time understand his sorrow. Most of us have been where he is right now.

Get our free mobile app

Our dog Latte is 3, she’s a morkie, and full of spirit and energy. She likes to snuggle at night and hates to be alone. She really enjoys going outside right now, because this is a new area to her too and there’s so many new smells (apparently).

Photo Credit- Dave Thomas Townsquare Media Photo Credit- Dave Thomas Townsquare Media loading...

Latte doesn’t like the wind at all, and it seems to blow here a lot. She also hates rain but does pretty good in the bath (they’re both all water in the end, right?). And she has responded to snow favorably, but let’s be honest- the snow we had in Virginia and North Carolina, isn’t going to be there same as here in Minnesota.

Photo Credit- Dave Thomas Townsquare Media Photo Credit- Dave Thomas Townsquare Media loading...

Just as my wife and I are trying to get ourselves ready for the cold weather, we want to do the same for Latte. I reached out to Sam, a Certified Veterinary Technician at Granite City Animal Hospital to ask how we make sure our loveable, barky, full of personality little girl is taken care of this winter.

Photo Credit- Dave Thomas Townsquare Media Photo Credit- Dave Thomas Townsquare Media loading...

Sam started with a great point, if you as a human require layers, gloves, hats etc. to avoid frostbite, you should protect your animal as well. Some breeds of dogs love the snow, you know the Huskies, Malamutes, Burnese Mountain Dogs, but in the extreme cold temps that this area is known for, these dogs still need to be brought inside or have a heated space if your dog has to be outside. Smaller breeds, like Latte, will likely enjoy a doggie jacket and booties. As my wife will be saying, “Super Cute”.

When it comes to taking your dog outside to potty, make sure you shovel them a spot to do their business and be patient with them in extreme weather, they may have accidents in the house. Can you imagine having to do your business outside in the cold- not me! Try to keep your pet on a consistent schedule of going outside, this might help in reducing those accidents.

Sam also offered some additional important information, the first thing is if you have salt or ice melt to put on our driveway or sidewalks, make sure it’s pet safe. Also, don’t forget to wash your dog's paws off once they come inside so they don’t lick anything toxic.

Photo Credit- Dave Thomas Townsquare Media Photo Credit- Dave Thomas Townsquare Media loading...

Another good reminder for your pet for the upcoming winter, in the event there’s a mild winter, days where the temperature is above freezing (could it happen?), these days allow for ticks and mosquitoes to come out, I guess they need to stretch their legs too and retreat from their hibernation? Staying up to date on your dog's heartworm and flea-tick prevention medicines year-round means you’re doing all you can to stay ahead of issues which can be more costly than the treatments themselves.

The experts at Granite City Animal Hospital are available to help you take the best care of your pet, and don’t forget you just might find a certificate at thevalueconnection.com, so you can save money in your efforts to make sure your pet is being taken care of this winter.