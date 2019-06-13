Lynx Lose To Liberty 75-69

NEW YORK -- The Minnesota Lynx suffered their second straight loss Wednesday night, falling to the New York Liberty 75-69.

Liberty players Kia Nurse scored 26 points and Asia Durr added a career-high 20 in the victory over the Lynx.

Minnesota got to 61-58 before Nurse hit a 3-pointer as the Liberty scored 10 of the next 14 points to build a 71-62 lead.

The Lynx rallied within four, but Durr sealed the win with a great move splitting two defenders and scoring with seconds left.

Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Minnesota, who has dropped three of its last four games.

The Lynx are now 4-3 on the season and will face the Connecticut Sun Friday night at Target Center.