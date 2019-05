Maya Moore scored 38 points, powering the Minnesota Lynx (14-10) to an 80-75 win over the Phoenix Mercury Saturday night in Arizona.

Minnesota's Danielle Robinson scored 16 points, Seimone Augustus added 15, and Rebekkah Brunson had 11 rebounds and three blocks.

DeWanna Bonner was the Mercury's top scorer with 29.

NEXT : The Lynx host the New York Liberty Tuesday night (7/24) at 7:00 PM in the Target Center (TV: ESPN2).