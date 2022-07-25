Long Prairie Winery Celebrating 5 Years in Business July 30th

Dragon Willow Winery in Long Prairie is celebrating five years in business with an open house on July 30th. Here is a small sample of what they'll have going on during the event:

Drink Specials (Buy One Get One Free Wine Tastings, 10% of all Off Sale Bottles)

Live Music from The Cline Connection (12 - 3 PM)

Local Vendors on site (12 - 3 PM)

Flavor Shack Food Truck (12 - 3 PM)

I'm a big fan of their wine, and I'm always shocked when I mention them to people and they have no idea a winery exists in Long Prairie. Y'all are missing out.

The winery itself started as a craft beer adventure for Curt Richter. He was brewing beer, and his wife Dawn asked him to make wine, since she wasn't a fan of beer. Curt realized he liked the wine-making process, and the two of them got the idea to start their own winery. In 2012 they planted their first vineyard consisting of 900 vines, and in 2013 they purchased the land where the winery is now and got to building. Their tasting room opened in July of 2017, hence this being the 5-year anniversary.

Their wine selection has red, white, rose, and everything in between. My personal favorite is their "Summertime" wine, but I tried the Haskap wine a couple of years ago and I find myself gravitating back to that one more and more.

For the latest updates on the Dragon Willow Winery 5 Year Anniversary Open House, be sure to RSVP on Facebook.

Before you head to Long Prairie, be sure to check Dragon Willow out on The Value Connection!

Wine Tasting at Dragon Willow Winery in Long Prairie

