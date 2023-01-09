Long Prairie Lions & Fire Department Teaming Up to Host a Polar Plunge This February

Looking for a fun event that also helps raise money for a great cause? Get ready for the Prairie Plunge at Lake Charlotte in Long Prairie on February 25th.

Prairie Plunge! Hosted by Long Prairie Fire Department and The Long Prairie Lions. Plunge proceeds go towards the purchase of a new Rescue Vehicle for the Fire Department! $20 minimum Pledge to Plunge. Food, Beverage, and Raffle proceeds to go to Long Prairie Lions.

Get our free mobile app

The event is going from 11 am - 4 pm at the Lake Charlotte beach, and there is a $20 minimum pledge to do the plunge. Don't feel like jumping in? Donations without jumping in are welcome as well. If you're looking to spectate there will be beer, music, and games happening at the event. Overnight fish houses are welcome on the ice as well.

After the cold and refreshing dip in the lake, the fun will continue at 7 PM inside Thunder Lodge (located on the opposite end of the lake) where the Lions cash/outdoor/gun raffle will be held.

Make plans to come to support two great organizations working to make and keep the Long Prairie area great. For updates on the event as the date draws near be sure to follow it on Facebook.

LP Lions LP Fire Dept. LP Lions LP Fire Dept. loading...

The 25 Highest Paying Jobs In Minnesota