The Sartell girls and boys soccer teams are both headed to the state tournament after winning their respective Section 8AA championship matchups on Tuesday night. The Cathedral boys and girls teams also accomplished the same, with their victories coming in Section 8A title games in Sauk Centre.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sartell beat St. Cloud 2-0 to capture the Section 8AA title. Mollie Statsick and Lilly Breitkreutz each scored for the Sabres in the win, while Autumn Simmons also contributed an assist.

Brynn Darling made six saves to lock down the shutout in net for Sartell.

The Sabres are now 13-5 overall and finish their section playoff run with a 12-0 goal differential.

CATHEDRAL CRUISES

The Cathedral girls beat East Grand Forks 4-0 in the Section 8A title game in Sauk Centre. CeCe Jamison posted a goal and an assist for the Crusaders and Bayley Schneider, Aracely Arevalo and Natalie Lesnau each tallied scores for CHS.

Aubrey Lesnau made four saves to earn the shutout for Cathedral. The Crusaders are now 17-2 overall this season.

BOYS SOCCER

The Cathedral boys soccer team won the Section 8A championship with a complete 3-1 win over East Grand Forks on Tuesday night in Sauk Centre.

The Crusaders' Jacob Oliver's first half goal gave him 133 career goals, which tied the all time state record held by Mankato West's Jake Makela (set from 2012-2016), and 51 on the season- also tying a record held by Hillcrest Lutheran Academy's Chris Pellegrino (2013).

Oliver would break the records with a second half goal, which came after Liam Kohn's go-ahead goal for Cathedral.

ELSEWHERE

Sartell 2, St. Cloud 1 (OT)