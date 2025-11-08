Jim Maurice, TSM Jim Maurice, TSM loading...

The #2-seeded Albany Huskies fell 3-0 to #3 Chatfield on Friday night at the Class AA state volleyball tournament. Set scores were 25-23, 25-20 and 25-17.

Lynn Panek charted 14 kills, Lillian Van Heel added 24 set assists and Addison Brickweg notched 15 digs.

The Huskies (28-4) will play against New Life Academy for third place on Saturday at 1 p.m.. Chatfield will play against top seed Hawley at 3 p.m. for the state championship.

CLASS AAA

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm topped Big Lake 3-0 in the consolation bracket on Friday morning at Grand Casino Arena.

The Storm will play against Mahtomedi on Saturday morning for the consolation championship.

FOOTBALL

Class AA State Tournament

Holdingford beat Barnesville 40-24 to advance to the Class AA semifinals. The Huskers will play in the semifinal on Friday, November 14th at 4:30 p.m. at US Bank Stadium. Their opponent is yet to be determined.

Class AAA State Tournament

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton topped Pierz 28-7 on Friday night at Alexandria High School.

The Litchfield Dragons will play against Annandale at ROCORI High School at 7 p.m. on Saturday.