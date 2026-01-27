Sal Camara’s 28 Points Lead Cathedral In Close Matchup

Sal Camara’s 28 Points Lead Cathedral In Close Matchup

Pierz boys basketball beat Cathedral 79-73 Monday night. Sal Camara led the Crusaders with 28 points, while Dan Lee scored 15 and Hank Sand added 11.

The Crusaders are now 10-3 overall and 4-1 in Granite Ridge Conference play. Cathedral will play at Pequot Lakes on Tuesday night, with tip-off set for 7 p.m..

OTHER SCORES FOR MONDAY 

Legacy Christian 79, Foley 54
Brainerd 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 77
Minnewaska Area 82, Kimball 56

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

Alexandria @ Tech
Cathedral @ Pequot Lakes
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI
Apollo @ Sartell

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Fergus Falls beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 80-17 on Monday night. Brooklyn Widmer led the Storm with seven points in the loss.

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

Moorhead @ Sartell
Mora @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
St. Cloud @ Cathedral
ROCORI @ Albany

 

GIRLS HOCKEY 

The St. Cloud Crush beat Buffalo 4-1.

Buffalo opened the scoring with a first period goal from Allie Krueger, but St. Cloud answered with two goals in the second to take a 2-1 lead. Reeghan Stevens tied the game at one just 24 seconds into the second period and Kelsey Carlson notched the eventual game-winner at 13:58.

Reese Ruska and Ella Gebhardt scored third period goals for the Crush, who are now 13-9 overall.

Sartell/Sauk Rapids beat Detroit Lakes 2-1 on Monday night. Amara Lyons scored a second period goal to tie the game at one for the Storm 'N Sabres and Jalyssa VanDenBerg scored the game-winner at 8:09 of the third.

TUESDAY 

River Lakes @ St. Cloud

 

BOYS HOCKEY - TUESDAY 

St. Cloud @ Gentry Academy
Mora @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral @ Northern Lakes
River Lakes @ Prairie Centre

